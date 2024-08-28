BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:ZRE traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.38. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.48.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.