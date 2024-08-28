BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ZRE traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.38. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.48.

