BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.06. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.32.
