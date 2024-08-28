BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWH stock remained flat at C$23.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,854. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of C$20.51 and a 12-month high of C$24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.24.

