BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZPW traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.83. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$14.87 and a one year high of C$16.30.

