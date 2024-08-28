BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 78,323 shares.The stock last traded at $106.58 and had previously closed at $106.82.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
