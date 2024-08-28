BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 78,323 shares.The stock last traded at $106.58 and had previously closed at $106.82.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,997,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,043.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

