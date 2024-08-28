Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$84.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,595. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.44. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.09 and a 1 year high of C$86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

