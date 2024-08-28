Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Update

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

