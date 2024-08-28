BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,447,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the previous session’s volume of 217,311 shares.The stock last traded at $50.35 and had previously closed at $50.34.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.