Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,563 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $61,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

