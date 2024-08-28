Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.02. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,548,523 shares traded.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $919.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.