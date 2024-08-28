Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.02. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,548,523 shares traded.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $919.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 3.07.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
