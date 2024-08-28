Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 285.1% in August

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 285.1% from the July 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 778.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.65. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

