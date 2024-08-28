BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

