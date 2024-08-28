BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 9.2 %

BOX stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,351. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BOX by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4,889.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 796,934 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $19,606,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 699,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.