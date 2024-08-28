Braemar (LON:BMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.41) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

Braemar Price Performance

Shares of Braemar stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,416. The company has a market capitalization of £90.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,269.23 and a beta of 1.16. Braemar has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.64 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braemar

In other Braemar news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($39,298.43). In other Braemar news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.96), for a total value of £37,275 ($49,156.01). Also, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($39,298.43). Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

