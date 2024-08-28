Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.46. 2,619,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

