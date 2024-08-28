Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 8,633,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,436,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.05.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

