Breakwater Capital Group Buys 1,123 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XBI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,026. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.