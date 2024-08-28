Breakwater Capital Group Buys 45 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,598.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,764 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,367 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,915,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,717. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.63. The company has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.21. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

