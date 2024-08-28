Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. 624,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.