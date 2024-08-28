Breakwater Capital Group Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,602,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. 54,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,222. The company has a market cap of $578.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $49.19.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

