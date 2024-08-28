Breakwater Capital Group Has $406,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

UL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 3,579,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,019. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

