Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 458.5% in August

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 458.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

