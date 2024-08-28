Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 3%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.21 and last traded at $161.41. Approximately 3,893,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 31,275,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.08.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $736.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $2,778,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 10,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

