Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Increased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.59. The stock had a trading volume of 469,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

