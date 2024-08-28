Brokerages Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Price Target at $189.83

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GEV opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.92.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

