Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at $3.71

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.