Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) PT at $28.18

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

