Brokers Offer Predictions for Cingulate Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cingulate in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.64) by $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $187.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.67% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

