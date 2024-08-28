Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$56.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.81. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$39.38 and a twelve month high of C$61.22. The company has a market cap of C$23.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. In related news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$4,458,375.00. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. 14.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

