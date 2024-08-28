Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C($1.32). The company had revenue of C$16.34 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

