Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

