Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBU.UN traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.92. 9,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of C$16.86 and a 12 month high of C$31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brookfield Corporation bought 3,493 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,986.75. In other news, insider Brookfield Corporation bought 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.75 per share, with a total value of C$68,986.75. Also, Director Michael James Warren purchased 2,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,718 shares of company stock valued at $858,562 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

