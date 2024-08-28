Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 27th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 121,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,256. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$27.43 and a 12-month high of C$39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

