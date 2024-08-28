Bruker Co. (BRKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.