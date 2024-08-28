Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

