Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
