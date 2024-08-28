Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 947,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average is $171.94. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

