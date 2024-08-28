BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.