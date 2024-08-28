BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
