BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the July 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
