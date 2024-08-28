Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Up 4.2%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 881,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,233,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

The firm has a market cap of $825.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

