Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 76.7% in August

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the July 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.