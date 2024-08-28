Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFST

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,497.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,483. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $39,387.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,497.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,406 shares of company stock valued at $340,372. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $26.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.