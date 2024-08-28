CAB Payments’ (CABP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
CAB Payments Price Performance
Shares of CABP traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 861,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,532. CAB Payments has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.50 ($3.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,084.00.
CAB Payments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CAB Payments
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.