CAB Payments’ (CABP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of CABP traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 861,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,532. CAB Payments has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.50 ($3.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,084.00.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

