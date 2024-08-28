Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Down 1.1 %

CBT opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. Cabot has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.