CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.97.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.1785539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

