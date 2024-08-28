Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,506 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $219.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $220.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

