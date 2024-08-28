Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 978,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

