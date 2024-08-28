Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.41. 2,828,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,464. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

