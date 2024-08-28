Callan Family Office LLC Buys 624 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 237,934 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,293 shares of company stock worth $40,331,085. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,424,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,088. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.