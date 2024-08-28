Callan Family Office LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $515.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.61 and its 200 day moving average is $484.89. The company has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

