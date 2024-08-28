Callan Family Office LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.0% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,832. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.47 and a 200-day moving average of $538.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

